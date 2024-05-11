Wolves fans have their say on Fosun and Gary O'Neil following Crystal Palace defeat

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Consistent mistakes when playing out from defence were finally punished when Michael Olise curled home the opener.

Jean-Philippe Mateta swiftly tapped home a second to put Palace firmly in control, with Molineux silenced.

But Wolves recovered in the second half and responded to the home fans’ encouragement when Matheus Cunha dragged a goal back, with the help of a VAR check.

However, Wolves’ chances of a comeback were over when some more poor defending allowed Eberechi Eze to race through on goal and notch a third.