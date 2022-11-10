Notification Settings

Liam Gordon: Walsall players setting high standards

By Paul JenkinsWalsall FC

Liam Gordon revealed ‘arguments’ in the squad are helping drive up standards at Walsall.

Walsall's Liam Gordon
The defender may be only 23, but has experienced football from non-league to international level with Guyana. After a freak foot injury threatened his career, Gordon is now settling in nicely at left-back as part of a defensive unit that has looked solid in recent weeks.

He said: “We argue because we want the best out of each other and that’s natural.

“If we keep demanding high standards from each other, there’s no doubt that we’ll finish at the top end of the table which is something we are certainly capable of doing.

“None of the boys want to settle for mid-table, everyone has high standards and wants to achieve something big this season and I believe we can.

“If we stay in and around it we have a fighting chance, but all the boys and staff believe we can so it’s only us who can let ourselves down.”

