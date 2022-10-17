Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

FA Cup first round draw: Walsall travel to Wycombe, Kidderminster at home

By Nathan JudahWalsall FCPublished: Comments

Walsall will face a difficult trip to League One outfit Wycombe Wanderers while Kidderminster could host Gillingham in the FA Cup first round.

FA Cup
FA Cup

Michael Flynn's men are desperate for a good cup run, but they face a tough task to make the second round.

Twelfth-placed Wycombe will be strong favourites at home and have started the season well, currently just four points outside the top-six.

Walsall have had a mixed start to their League Two campaign and will be hoping for some cup magic at Adams Park.

The two sides last met in 2019, with 'The Chairboys' securing a narrow 1-0 win.

Should Kidderminster Harriers win their fourth-qualifying round replay with AFC Fylde, they will host League Two Gillingham.

Manager Russ Penn and his players will fancy their chances at another football league scalp after a stunning FA Cup run last season.

The Carpetmen famously came within seconds of knocking out West Ham in the fourth round proper, before Declan Rice's injury time equaliser forced extra-time.

With the tie looking set for penalties, Jarrod Bowen scored in the dying seconds to deny Harriers one of the all-time biggest shocks in the competition's history.

First round ties will take place across the weekend of Saturday November 5 and Sunday November 6.

Winning clubs will pick up £41,000 and go into the hat for the second round.

Walsall FC
Football
Sport
Kidderminster Harriers
Non league
Nathan Judah

By Nathan Judah

Digital Sports Editor

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News