FA Cup first round draw: Walsall travel to Wycombe, Kidderminster at home

FA Cup

Michael Flynn's men are desperate for a good cup run, but they face a tough task to make the second round.

Twelfth-placed Wycombe will be strong favourites at home and have started the season well, currently just four points outside the top-six.

Walsall have had a mixed start to their League Two campaign and will be hoping for some cup magic at Adams Park.

The two sides last met in 2019, with 'The Chairboys' securing a narrow 1-0 win.

Should Kidderminster Harriers win their fourth-qualifying round replay with AFC Fylde, they will host League Two Gillingham.

Manager Russ Penn and his players will fancy their chances at another football league scalp after a stunning FA Cup run last season.

The Carpetmen famously came within seconds of knocking out West Ham in the fourth round proper, before Declan Rice's injury time equaliser forced extra-time.

With the tie looking set for penalties, Jarrod Bowen scored in the dying seconds to deny Harriers one of the all-time biggest shocks in the competition's history.

First round ties will take place across the weekend of Saturday November 5 and Sunday November 6.