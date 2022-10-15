Walsall's Tom Knowles eager to seize chance at Mansfield

Tom Knowles

Johnson, who has netted 10 times this season, is on loan at the Saddlers from the Stags and is unavailable due to his loan agreement.

Knowles came off the bench last week to score in the 3-1 win over AFC Wimbledon and has started on the bench in the last two games.

And he believes Johnson’s absence is seen as an opportunity by the rest of the Saddlers striking unit.

Knowles said: “It gives everyone an opportunity to show the manager what we can do, so yeah, we will be champing at the bit to keep that shirt for this weekend and next weekend.

“We are different strikers, and it is 100 per cent good that we bring different strengths to the table. We keep pushing each other in training, adding competition in training and pushing each other.

“Whoever is starting, the others are ready on the bench to come on and make an impact.” Johnson has bagged key goals for the Saddlers this season, but boss Flynn believes it will present in form Mansfield a problem when it comes to dealing with Walsall’s front- line.

Douglas James-Taylor has started the last two games – and the Saddlers boss has Knowles and a handful of others to chose from as his side look to make it three wins on the spin.

“When you take ten goals out at any time it is not ideal, but it will give us a different dimension,” explained Flynn.

“We will look whether to go with Andy Williams, or Tom Knowles, or others and it will give Mansfield a few problems on who will play, and how to counteract us.

“It will give them a little question to work out and try and guess.

“It is an opportunity for someone to step into Danny’s shoes – but it is about the team.