Walsall hold off fightback to progress

Action from Walsall’s 32-31 victory over Leek in the Staffordshire Cup on Saturday afternoon Picture: Arnie Evans

The hosts produced a spectacular try after just three minutes of the game – teenager Joe Coleman starting a move that took Walsall 70 metres down the field, the ball passing through the hands of Ben Pitt, Will Hennessey, captain George Perkins and Max Brown before Rob Angell touched down.

The visitors responded with a try of their own, but Walsall were producing some of their best play of the season, resulting in two more tries – a 50-metre solo effort by Brown and a fine finish from Perkins.

Hennessey, who had converted the first three tries, then made a telling contribution from open play to tee up Chev Taylor.

Although he missed that conversion, he was successful with two well-struck penalties.