Analysis: Solid and sharp Saddlers start firing: Walsall 3-1 AFC Wimbledon - player ratings

Matt Maher

Matt Maher rates the Walsall players after their win over AFC Wimbledon.

Isaac Hutchinson

Owen Evans

Saved well from Ayoub Assal and Harry Pell in the first half. Confident handling helped calm nerves during the second period.

Assured 7

Hayden White

Experienced some early miscues, including a sliced clearance, which put Wimbledon on the attack. Helped set up the third goal with a quick throw.

Alert 6

Donervon Daniels

Some shaky moments in the first half, but much stronger and decisive in the second before a clash of heads saw him depart in the closing stages.

Brave 6

Manny Monthe

Relieved a mistake in the opening seconds of the second half did not prove costly. Won several key headers and caught the eye with his distribution.

Imposing 6

Liam Bennett

One of Walsall’s brighter players throughout, the wing-back showed a willingness to get forward. Impressed with his work-rate.

Busy 7

Liam Kinsella

Awarded man-of-the-match by the sponsors and it was a fair call after a typically busy performance. Got through lots of work.

Energy 7

Isaac Hutchinson

Got his team off to the perfect start by netting his first goal for the club. Better after the break when he also laid on the third for Knowles.

Breakthrough 7

Brandon Comley

Took advantage of time and space to help set up the opener with a chipped cross. A little overrun in the first half, but a bigger presence after the break.

Steady 6

Taylor Allen

Caught Wimbledon napping with his low corner, which led to the opener. A solid enough performance defensively.

Solid 6

Douglas James-Taylor

Set Johnson on his way to goal No.10 with a neat through-ball, but then should have scored himself with a close-range volley.

Vision 7

Danny Johnson

Anonymous in the first half and starved of service, he gobbled up the only chance that came his way early in the second period.

Automatic 7

substitutes

Andy Williams (for James-Taylor, 77), Peter Clarke (for Daniels, 78), Tom Knowles (for Johnson, 85). Not used: Gordon, Maddox, Cashman, Maher.

Matt Maher

By Matt Maher

Chief sports writer for the Express & Star.

