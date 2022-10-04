Andy Williams pushing for Walsall start against former club

SPORT COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR STEVE LEATH 13/09/2022..Walsall Fc V Colchester W: Andy Williams V C: Luke Chambers.

On a lacklustre afternoon at Edgeley Park - they snatched a late point against Stockport County thanks to substitute Andy Williams, after Paddy Madden had put the home side into a first half lead.

It was about Walsall's only chance of the game - as they again struggled to create with the strike being just their 11th goal of the season.

They have only conceded 11 goals at the other end and now face high flying Northampton Town at the Poundland Bescot Stadium on Tuesday night.

But Flynn insists his side can produce the goods and they need to trust themselves to do so.

"This is something to build on," said Flynn.

"We've got a point where we weren't good at all and I have to give them credit for that.

"We know they can produce the goods - they need to take responsibility and step up.

"And look, we have been through tough periods and the only way to get out of it is to work even harder and to trust yourself.

"We are giving away easy goals and not testing the opposition goalkeeper enough and we need to do that, hopefully starting soon."

Stockport's goal was a particularly difficult one to take for Flynn - with Madden all alone at the back post to head home, something the Saddlers boss admitted was uncharacteristic.

He added: "All week we worked on defending crosses and stopping them.

"One gets in far too easy and how can the centre forward be free in the area?