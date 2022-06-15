Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Devante Rodney leaves Walsall after just five months

By Joe EdwardsWalsall FCPublished: Last Updated: Comments

Devante Rodney is gone from Walsall after just five months as he has joined League Two rivals Rochdale on a permanent deal.

Devante Rodney
Devante Rodney

Centre-forward Rodney was snapped up in January on a two-and-a-half-year contract while Jamie Fullarton – who had worked with the player at Halifax Town – was technical director.

However, with the Saddlers in a desperate run of form and in need of an immediate boost, the 24-year-old was brought in while injured.

The former Port Vale man was forced to play catch up from thereon and, ultimately, failed to impress in a Walsall shirt.

After making 14 appearances and only two as a starter, without scoring a goal, he now heads to Spotland 'after the two clubs concluded a transfer agreement'.

Walsall said in a club statement: "We would like to thank Devante for his efforts and wish him well for the future."

Rodney has signed a two-year deal at Rochdale and added: "I’m really happy to get it over the line and I can’t wait to get started.

“Last season didn’t go to plan for me so I’ve got a lot of fire in my belly for this season and now I really want to push on.”

Walsall FC
Football
Sport
Joe Edwards

By Joe Edwards

Multi-Media Sports Journalist

Walsall FC correspondent for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News