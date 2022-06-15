Devante Rodney leaves Walsall after just five months

Devante Rodney

Centre-forward Rodney was snapped up in January on a two-and-a-half-year contract while Jamie Fullarton – who had worked with the player at Halifax Town – was technical director.

However, with the Saddlers in a desperate run of form and in need of an immediate boost, the 24-year-old was brought in while injured.

The former Port Vale man was forced to play catch up from thereon and, ultimately, failed to impress in a Walsall shirt.

After making 14 appearances and only two as a starter, without scoring a goal, he now heads to Spotland 'after the two clubs concluded a transfer agreement'.

Walsall said in a club statement: "We would like to thank Devante for his efforts and wish him well for the future."

Rodney has signed a two-year deal at Rochdale and added: "I’m really happy to get it over the line and I can’t wait to get started.