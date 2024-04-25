Mat Sadler’s working on Walsall renewals

As it stands, Walsall have 11 players out of contract in the summer, although Harry Williams, Taylor Allen, Tom Knowles, Aramide Oteh and Douglas James-Taylor have the option of a further year.

Jackson Smith, Owen Evans, Joe Foulkes, Rollin Menayese, Joe Riley and Jamille Matt’s contracts are also due to expire on June 30.

But Sadler insists work will be going on behind the scenes to get players tied down ahead of next season.

He said: “We’re in a good position with the option years we’ve got. There are some that have probably done better than that who we’d like to offer different contracts.

“We’ll look at that at the right time. That’s probably about it at the moment. There will be a lot of work but everything is focused on the last game now.

“All of that sort of stuff will be covered in the next few weeks. We’ve got options on a lot of the players that supporters may be thinking about. So we’re protected in a few areas.”