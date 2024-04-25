Liam Gordon buoyed by Walsall progress

Walsall are guaranteed to register their highest finish in League Two since suffering relegation to the EFL’s basement division in 2019, if they avoid defeat at Wimbledon in their final fixture.

Only four teams have amassed more points than Walsall’s tally of 44 over the last 25 games, although 11 points from the last 30 available has ultimately seen them fall short in the play-off race.

Nevertheless, Gordon is buoyed by the project building at Walsall and has praised Sadler for being at the heart of it.

He said: “I am excited for next season. I can’t wait. Whatever this season does bring, we’re going to keep building.