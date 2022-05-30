Walsall need a striker insists Jimmy Walker

Devante Rodney and Omar Beckles.

The Saddlers need to bolster their frontline given Conor Wilkinson is sidelined until the new year while Devante Rodney has struggled since arriving in January.

Former keeper Walker wants a centre-forward with a track record to be signed to get fans off their feet.

"For me, you're only as good as your squad, and especially lower down the pyramid, you're only as good as your goalscorers," said Walker.

"If you can get a couple of in who can play 30-40 games and come up with 20 goals each, you're on to something.

"You want three players, really, who can get around 50 goals between them. If you do that, you've got a real chance.

"All of a sudden, you're getting the bulk of your goals from a few players.

"Then, with centre-halves and midfielders chipping in, you're looking at 70 goals.

"The Walsall squads I played in, we always had goalscorers – Kyle Lightbourne, Kevin Wilson, Andy Rammell.

"It's definitely an area where massive improvement is needed."

The signing of an established attacker may prove difficult given Walsall do not have the largest budget in League Two.

Walker, though, hopes they are successful on that front.

"It's really hard to coach goals. It's an art to put the ball in the net, and that's why the forwards are paid the most money," added Walker.

"The fans are craving a goalscorer. The Walsall fans love strikers, and they want to get off their seats.

"For me, Walsall have always been about two up top, playing in the opponents' half and having a bit of magic around the box.

"Goalkeepers are so important, of course, along with defenders and midfielders.