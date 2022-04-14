Walsall have got to prove they are capable of better against Carlisle

Sam Perry could replace Liam Kinsella in midfield after the latter’s hamstring injury

A half-hearted performance like the one witnessed at Rochdale last weekend simply will not wash.

Yes, Michael Flynn is looking to make changes this summer, but the Saddlers need to apply themselves properly and show fight against Carlisle United tomorrow.

After all, there is still the matter of guaranteeing survival, and a win would do it if Oldham lose their home game with Northampton.

Achieving that would hardly be anything to shout about, but after three losses on the spin, fans are craving something to cheer.

Again, they cannot be insulted with a similar display to that at Spotland.

Walsall, hopefully, will come out with energy and be eager to put things right after that horrendous outing.

Quite what team Flynn will put out for this is anyone’s guess.

Both in terms of formation and personnel, it is almost impossible to predict how the Welshman will go.

Given how dreadful they were in the 1-0 loss at Rochdale, you would be leaning towards changes.

There are several injury doubts, though, and Flynn may have to stick with a few more players due to that.

Keeper Carl Rushworth jarred his shoulder while warming up last weekend and is being assessed, as is striker Conor Wilkinson, who limped off in the closing stages.

Fans’ favourite Liam Kinsella suffered a hamstring injury in that game and is set to miss tomorrow – and could well be out for the rest of the season.

Donervon Daniels, Tyrese Shade and Lee Tomlin were absent last weekend with various issues as well.

Some clues were set to be offered today as the Saddlers held an open training session at the Banks’s.

Sam Perry, though, looks likely to be given an opportunity in midfield.

Perry has had to bide his time for large parts of the campaign, but with Kinsella out, he might finally get the minutes he has craved.

Fellow academy product Tom Leak is another who could be given a chance by Flynn.

He is the only member of the first-team squad yet to be deployed since the change of head coach and will want to prove his worth.

Up front, Devante Rodney is still on the hunt for his first Walsall goal.

Flynn has the decision of whether to go with four or three at the back, too.

Ultimately, whatever the line-up is, the Saddlers have got to make sure they are on their mettle.

Carlisle also want to seal safety and have enjoyed an uplift since Paul Simpson took charge, so they are no pushovers.

Flynn had threatened to make the Banks’s something of a fortress before the last home outing, against Leyton Orient, ended a four-match winning run.