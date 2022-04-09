Rochdale 1 Walsall 0 - Report

Conor Wilkinson.

Supporters had hoped to see the Saddlers play with a bit of pride and show some fight after a sorry loss at home to Leyton Orient.

But what they got at Spotland was arguably even worse, with Michael Flynn's side struck down by a few significant injuries while the display lacked any vigour. They were booed off, and rightly so.

Walsall lost Carl Rushworth to injury in the warm-up while Liam Kinsella pulled up in the first half and Conor Wilkinson limped off in the game's final moments.

Stephen Ward and Luke Charman.

That, though, was no excuse for the dire 90 minutes offered up to the travelling supporters.

Conor Grant got the winner for the Dale just after half-time and, truthfully, a more ruthless side would have had a field day against the Saddlers.

There is a way to lose, and this is not it. They were shocking.

Rochdale have now moved ahead of Walsall in the table. The Saddlers are down to 18th - 10 points clear of the drop zone with five games left.

Report

Walsall were forced into a last-minute change between the sticks at Spotland as Rushworth sustained an injury during the warm-up.

Having initially been named in the starting XI, he trudged down the tunnel in discomfort and had to make way for Jack Rose.

Flynn also handed a few players the opportunity to impress as the Saddlers looked to recover from back-to-back defeats.

Jack Rose

Brendan Kiernan, Stephen Ward and Reece Devine all came in for their first starts since the Welshman took over in mid-February.

Rochdale, meanwhile, had former Walsall defenders Eoghan O'Connell and Paul Downing in their line-up.

Rose was called into action early doors as a low free-kick found its way to the far post, with the keeper sliding across his line and clearing the ball with his feet.

The hosts were enjoying the lion's share of possession and Rose had to be on his toes again to deny Luke Charman, who had ghosted in behind the Saddlers' high defensive line far too easily.

The Dale really should have been ahead inside 20 minutes. A shambolic piece of defending – a feature throughout the season – saw Max Clark get past the flat-footed Emmanuel Osadebe.

Clark's looping cross was then headed against the post by Charman before Grant's effort from point-blank range was blocked, in a huge let-off.

Just after that, Walsall were dealt another big injury blow.

Kinsella went down and was writhing in pain before limping off, with Sam Perry taking his place in midfield.

Amid the setbacks, the Saddlers had failed to get going. Their attacks were fading into nothingness and the only attempt to speak of was an ambitious strike from Wilkinson that sailed high and wide.

A succession of corners were won but the deliveries did not beat the first man.

.Brendan Kiernan.

Perry picked up a yellow card for wiping out Grant before the referee's whistle was blown, bringing a dull first half to a welcome end.

Rochdale came out with intent at the start of the second period and appealed for a penalty as Clark's powerful shot was blocked in the area – in their view by a Walsall hand – but their calls were ignored.

The Saddlers, unfortunately, had not emerged with any more vigour.

Their passive, on-the-beach nature was finally punished by the Dale 10 minutes after the restart.

Both the defence and midfield went AWOL as Kelly drove through the middle before playing a well-weighted through-ball to Grant.

Osadebe chased him down in a bid to make a last-ditch tackle, but the Rochdale man dropped his shoulder and worked the ball onto his left foot before slotting past Rose.

It was deserved lead for Rochdale and Walsall continued to give them acres of space.

Emmanuel Osadebe and Abraham Odoh..

That prompted another change, both in personnel and system, as George Miller replaced Ward. With that, the Saddlers went to a more attack-minded 4-3-3 formation. Devante Rodney soon entered the fray for Kiernan as well.

Still, there was no urgency to their play, at all.

The hosts threatened to add a second as Abraham Odoh had a shot tipped wide by Rose. He also saved a Corey O'Keefe free-kick and is the only Walsall player to come out of this with any credit.

Make no mistake, this was another insipid display, and the travelling fans made their feelings clear.

They chanted 'we're f****** s***' as Osadebe appeared to have a disagreement with a supporter.

Wilkinson then had to be carried off in the dying seconds.

The season cannot end soon enough. Another deeply depressing afternoon.

Teams

Rochdale (3-5-2): Lynch; Downing, O'Connell (c), Dorsett; O'Keefe, Kelly, Dooley, Grant (Odoh, 72), Clark; Charman (Done, 90), Cashman (Newby, 60)

Subs not used: Wade (gk), McNulty, Keohane, Broadbent

Goal: Grant (55)

Walsall (3-5-2): Rose; White, Ward (Miller, 60), Monthe; Osadebe, Kinsella (Perry, 25), Earing, Labadie (c), Devine; Wilkinson, Kiernan (Rodney, 72)

Subs not used: Leak, Menayese, Mills

Attendance: 2,437 (445 Walsall fans)