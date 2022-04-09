Michael Flynn: Furious Walsall player did talking for me

SPORT COPYRIGHT MNA MEDIA TIM THURSFIELD 09/04/22.ROCHDALE V WALSALL.Walsall head coach Michael Flynn.

The Saddlers picked up their third straight League Two defeat as a performance lacking any fight or vigour saw them downed 1-0 at Spotland.

They sit 10 points clear of the drop zone with five games of a sorry season to go.

"It's frustrating. I came in (in mid-February) and got a reaction, they showed their capabilities," said Flynn.

"But one player comes in after the game and says 'you know what lads, not enough of you care'.

"I didn't really have to say too much more then to them because they've just been told by their own peer that their performances and their attitude showed they don't care.

"I felt for those fans as it was a big following, and we gave them next to nothing to cheer.

"It's almost like a Saturday is getting in the way of some of their (the players') lives.

"I'm not going to name individuals. We know as a collective it wasn't good enough.

"It's my job to find players who are consistently a lot better than what we've been doing."

Walsall were struck down by injuries – Carl Rushworth injuring his shoulder in the warm-up, Liam Kinsella tweaking his hamstring in the first half and Conor Wilkinson limping off as well.

Still, that was no excuse for the passive, on-the-beach performance offered up against the Dale, who won it via Conor Grant's second-half strike.

"I've been blunt with them in there. They're playing for their futures," said Flynn.

"It is true. And I don't mean at Walsall. I mean as professional footballers.

"Some might think they'll be fine, but there'll be a lot of players out of contract and it's a tough industry.

"It's a very sticky and risky game some of them are playing."

On the injuries, Flynn added: "Liam was his hamstring. Conor we're hoping is just impact. Carl has jarred his shoulder during the warm-up.

"When I say people don't care, I'll take Liam completely out of that. Let's be clear.

"He gives his heart and soul and there's some we know who care.

"Liam is probably going to be out for the season as we've only got a few weeks left now