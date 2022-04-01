Michael Flynn challenges out of contract Walsall players: Earn new deals

Walsall head coach Michael Flynn

The Saddlers have seven games left of the League Two campaign, with the next seeing them welcome Leyton Orient to the Banks’s Stadium tomorrow.

Several players see their current deals expire this summer and Flynn wants to see hunger from them during the run-in.

“I’ve said that all along to the players – show me you want to be part of us going forward,” said Flynn.

“If they don’t and then they’re free agents in the summer, they’re going to be alongside a long list of players looking for work.

“It’s not a great position to be in and, personally, when I was a player, I couldn’t look myself in the mirror if I hadn’t worked as hard as I could.

“So, I’m not expecting anything off them that I wouldn’t do myself.”

Donervon Daniels and Emmanuel Osadebe are among those who see their deals end in the summer.

Daniels signed a short-term contract upon joining Walsall in January, while there is an option to keep Osadebe for another year.

Stephen Ward, Jack Rose and Zak Mills are not currently contracted beyond the end of the season either.

Flynn added: “It’s down to them, professional pride.