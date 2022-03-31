Michael Flynn hungry for Walsall FA Cup adventure

SPORT COPYRIGHT EXPRESS AND STAR STEVE LEATH 26/03/2022..Salford Fc V Walsall FC. W: Michael Flynn.

The Saddlers have not made it to the third round of the competition over the past three campaigns.

Flynn, though, guided old club Newport County to the fifth round in 2018/19 – beating Leicester City and Middlesbrough before bowing out to Manchester City.

They beat Leeds United before getting knocked out by Tottenham Hotspur in the fourth round the previous year as well, and Flynn wants to recreate some of that Cup magic with Walsall.

"I'd love to repeat it! It gives us more scope to grow, and quicker," said Flynn.

"The amount of exposure it got Newport – Boreham Wood have done it this season.

"The commercial department goes through the roof, so I love seeing those stories.

"I remember Chesterfield doing it. Stevenage have done it, Cheltenham, Kidderminster Harriers this season as well.

"It's the lifeline of clubs. It definitely was for Newport as it allowed us to clear our debt, spend money and improve facilities.

"It was paramount to the long-term future of the club."

The Saddlers last got beyond the third round in 2015/16, losing to Reading in the fourth.

Their last time in the fifth round was back in 2002/03 when they exited at the hands of Sheffield United.

Flynn added: "That was something I was really proud of doing, but it wasn't just me.