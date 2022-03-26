Walsall goalkeeper Jack Rose keeping his mind on the present

SPORT COPYRIGHT EXPRESS&STAR TIM THURSFIELD 05/04/21.LEYTON ORIENT V WALSALL.Jack Rose...

Second-choice shot-stopper Rose is one of several Saddlers players who see their current deals expire at the end of the season.

The 27-year-old – with Carl Rushworth on England Under-21 duty – was due to make his first start under Michael Flynn against Salford City this afternoon.

On what could lie ahead for him beyond the summer, Rose said: “I’ve not really spoken to anyone in regards to that.

“All I’m focused on is training right, and obviously my mindset now is all towards Salford.

“I just want to give a good showing, and we’ll see what happens from there.”

Rose, who is in his third season with Walsall, made 18 appearances in all competitions last term.

This season, though, he has been limited to just five – four of those coming in the EFL Trophy.

“It’s obviously been a difficult season in terms of game time for me, but you can’t turn it on and off like a tap,” said Rose.

“You have to train hard every day and when I have got the call, I think I’ve given a good showing of myself.

“That’s because I’ve trained hard.

“It’s not just coming for a jolly – you’ve always got to train hard and perform well.

“The game time has been disappointing, but that’s out of my hands. All I can do is train as hard as I can on the training pitch.

“It’s tough when you haven’t got that carrot, if you like, of a game week in and week out. But you can’t turn it on and off.

“You have to train hard and be ready whenever called upon.”

Rose’s other league game this season also came against Salford – helping the Saddlers to a 2-1 win at the Banks’s Stadium in October.

On working under Flynn and looking to impress him against the Ammies this time around, Rose added: “It’s different to the old manager.

“They have different styles and ways of training and playing.

“But it’s been good and everyone is really positive in the group.

“This is a great opportunity for me to showcase what I can do and just enjoy the game.