Walsall forward options excite Michael Flynn

By Joe EdwardsWalsall FCPublished:

Walsall boss Michael Flynn has expressed his happiness with the number of striking options as his disposal and how they are all 'slightly different'.

SPORT COPYRIGHT MNA MEDIA TIM THURSFIELD 19/02/22.FOREST GREEN ROVERS V WALSALL.Walsall head coach Michael Flynn..
In his four games in charge so far, Flynn has seen first-choice strike pairing George Miller and Conor Wilkinson score three and two goals respectively.

Lee Tomlin and Devante Rodney have also been coming on as substitutes, and the Saddlers chief likes the attacking mix going into tomorrow's clash at Barrow.

On if Wilkinson could be hitting a purple patch, Flynn said: "I hope so, I hope both of them (Wilkinson and Miller) are.

"You've also got Devante, Lee Tomlin, Brendan (Kiernan). We've got options.

"They're all slightly different, each one of them, but you've seen Lee's quality.

"Devante looks dangerous in behind. George has been very good, too, running in behind and causing defenders problems."

Rodney was snapped up in January and is still waiting for his first Walsall start.

When asked what he could bring to the Saddlers long term, Flynn said: "I can't wait to get him in for pre-season.

"A good pre-season, the lot of them, the one thing they will be is fit.

"I'm not saying I'm just going to run them and run them.

"Everything will be done with the ball, but we'll have a fit team."

Flynn added on his side going into the Barrow game: "I know they can produce good, hard-working performances.

"And I know they can stick together and respect each other.

"They've done it while I've been here, so I've got to make sure they keep doing it and improve little things along the way."

Joe Edwards

