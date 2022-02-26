Michael Flynn: Lee Tomlin desperate to impress at Walsall

Lee Tomlin

Tomlin, who won promotion to the Premier League with old club Cardiff City and also played in the top flight for Bournemouth, has joined the Saddlers until the end of the season.

He had been a free agent after leaving the Bluebirds last October, and Flynn insists the 33-year-old is raring to go in League Two.

“He’s motivated, I can tell you that,” said Flynn on Tomlin.

“He won’t mind me saying his wife has just had another baby girl in the last couple of days.

“It would’ve been quite easy for him to sit at home and be around the newborn and his wife.

“But he wants to come here and help Walsall FC.

“It’s not been about money in any conversations we’ve had.

“Don’t get me wrong, he didn’t want to do it for free, and I don’t blame him because he’s had a good career. But money, you know, it’s nothing. It’s no motivator for him, especially in this contract.

“He’s come here and shown me that he’s keen, and he’s motivated.

“With everything added up – him saying he wanted to play for us, turning down other clubs, training with us before any deal was in place – he’s motivated. I’ve got nothing but good things to say so far.”

Tomlin last played competitively in October 2020 and Flynn admits they will have to ‘build him up’, although he did want the forward to feature in some form against Hartlepool United today.

“We’ll build him up. We’ll have to introduce him when we think it’s right and look after him over the next few games,” added Flynn.

“Once we’ve got a free week, we can get some extra training into him.