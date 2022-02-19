Michael Flynn: Walsall have set the standard

Walsall head coach Michael Flynn celebrates the win

The Saddlers put in an excellent all-round display at New Lawn, handing the runaway League Two leaders just their third loss of the season.

George Miller was the scorer, moving Flynn's side seven points clear of the drop zone, and the new boss has called for those high levels on a consistent basis.

"Look, it's never straightforward. Football is a funny old game," said Flynn.

"But they've set the standard in terms of team shape, the discipline and work ethic. They've set those standards.

"I know they can do that now. So, there's no excuses if we fall behind that.

"I'll have all the data. I'll know what they've hit and what they haven't.

"So if they fall below it, I'll be asking why.

"The big thing about it was I don't think there was many mistakes.

"I told them that in order to win, we couldn't be making any mistakes, because Forest Green are arguably the best League Two team I've seen in a good 10 years.

"Forest Green, they have it all, and I expect them to be champions way before the season finishes.

"We've got off to a good start, and we've got to back it up."

To a man, Walsall were outstanding as Flynn set them up in a 3-5-2 formation – a system he preferred during his time at Newport County,

He says he may tweak it for certain games, but he wants to get the Saddlers in a state where they are not worrying about the opposition too much.

"I'll pick a team that I think will win the game," said Flynn.

"If I see weaknesses or something we can exploit, maybe we might change.

"But I want to get to a position where we're not worrying about the opposition and are just taking care of ourselves."

Miller coolly slotted home in the 12th minute and from thereon, Walsall barely gave the hosts an inch.

They have picked up back-to-back wins for the first time this term – over first and second in the table.

Next up is a trip to seventh-placed Swindon Town on Tuesday night.

On Miller's goal and the upcoming Swindon test, Flynn added: "Strikers thrive on confidence, and that should give George the boost he needs.

"Hopefully, he does that again on Tuesday night in another tough game.

"They've got to rest up and be ready for another tough, tough game.

"We want to win as many games as we can and finish on a positive, so we can really get to work in the summer.