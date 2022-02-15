New Walsall boss Michael Flynn: I can't wait to get started!

New boss Michael Flynn

Flynn, who previously managed Newport County, was named as replacement for Matt Taylor, who was sacked last week after a seven-game losing streak.

The 41-year-old left Newport last October after a successful four-and-a-half-year spell.

He oversaw a miraculous escape from relegation during his first season with the Exiles, having taken over in 2016/17 with them 11 points adrift at the bottom of League Two.

That turnaround saw him given the manager’s job permanently and in the following seasons, he oversaw FA Cup victories over Leeds United, Leicester City and Middlesbrough – while also landing plum ties against both Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City.

Flynn helped Newport reach the League Two play-off final last season at Wembley, losing 1-0 to Morecambe. He then left the club ‘on amicable terms’ last autumn.

"I can’t wait to get going,” he said.

“It’s a fantastic football club, I remember playing against them many years ago, Paul Merson was in charge so that does go back a while.

“It is a club that wants to go in the right direction and that was key for me.

“I am bringing in togetherness. Every single team that I have been a part of, there has been a real togetherness.

“I am going to make sure that that is throughout the football club.

“I know Jamie (Fullarton) is really big on that, and again that was one of the principles that I was really impressed with so I can’t speak highly enough of him on that.

“We have a very vocal group of supporters and we want to try and get more feet inside the stand on match days and we can only do that by winning games.

“I am sure that with them behind us and with everyone pulling in the right direction, we will have a good end to the season.

Walsall chairman Leigh Pomlett added: “I’m delighted to bring in someone of Michael’s ambition and experience to the football club.

“His experience having managed at this level of football will be invaluable and I now expect us to stabilise and climb the table.”