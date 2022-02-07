Walsall boss Matt Taylor desperate for success

Walsall boss Matt Taylor

Pressure is building around Taylor after a run of six straight defeats in League Two, leaving the Saddlers 21st and looking over their shoulders.

He cut a frustrated figure throughout Saturday's 1-0 loss to Northampton Town, becoming more animated as the game went on.

When asked about his exasperation on the touchline, Taylor said: "It means a hell of a lot to me.

"It means a hell of a lot to me because I'm desperate to try and be successful.

"What success looks like for us is different to every other football club.

"But where we at the moment is not success.

"Why am I frustrated? Because we keep making errors. We keep really causing ourselves issues."

Next up for Walsall is a trip to rock-bottom Scunthorpe United tomorrow night that could have huge consequences.

Taylor added on the Saddlers' painful losing streak: "I understand if a team has to work really hard for a goal and we get beaten by the better team – I'll accept that.

"But at the moment, we're making things really difficult for ourselves as teams are scoring goals where we're giving them to them.

"At the moment, especially the last three games, losing the game has been our fault. It's not as if we've been cut open.