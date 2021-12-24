Walsall duo benefitting from extended break

Walsall manager Matt Taylor

The Saddlers have had three matches in a row postponed due to Covid-19 issues in opposition squads.

They are not set to play until New Year’s Day now, but they are still training hard at Essington while a silver lining is that skipper Labadie and forward Wilkinson, who have had groin and hamstring problems respectively, are getting closer to full fitness.

Asked about the pair, Taylor said: “They’re both progressing as we would like.

“So, I would hope to have more players available for the Newport game (on New Year’s Day).

“They’re working very hard at the moment with the physios. I know they’re both very desperate to get back in.

“For Conor, it’s been a bit stop-start for him.

“It’s been really difficult for him, so we have to make sure he rehabs correctly.

“And it’s the same with Joss. If anything, we may have to hold the pair of them back, but I trust them both and they will be desperate to get back in with the group as soon as possible.”

Not having any games over the festive period is something Taylor has found strange.

But training has been productive so far as he said: “It gives us time to focus on ourselves.

“When you look at the period we had previous to this, we had a load of games in a short space of time.

“We didn’t really have as much time as I would’ve liked on the training pitch.

“When I look at what’s going to help us to get better, it always boils down to training.

“We can reiterate our key messages both with and without the ball, and the players can practice.

“We’re fortunate as we can put training on and feed information back to the players.

“So, I’m really, really pleased with how the last four or five days have gone.”

Taylor added: “The players will get Christmas Day off, but then it will be back to work on Boxing Day.