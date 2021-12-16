Walsall's game at Swindon called off

Walsall manager Matt Taylor

Matt Taylor's men were due to travel to the Country Ground for the League Two clash – with the two sides having met in the EFL Trophy just two weeks ago.

But following confirmation of a number of positive PCR tests, the majority of Swindon's playing squad and coaching staff are now isolating.

In a statement on their website, Swindon said: "Following confirmation of a number of positive PCR tests, the majority of the playing squad and coaching staff are now isolating and will do so for the foreseeable in order to help minimise the risk of further infection.

"Those individuals who have tested positive are now self-isolating in line with Government Guidelines.

"Given the number of positive tests confirmed and with the health and safety of the entire club the main priority, we have asked for Saturday's game against Walsall to be postponed.

"We regret the inconvenience caused to Walsall and both sets of fans, and we wish those who have tested positive a speedy recovery.

"We will announce a new date for this fixture in due course."

Walsall said fans who had purchased tickets for the game will receive an automatic refund – with their bank account credited within five working days.