Walsall boss Matt Taylor wants to wrap up a win

Walsall manager Matt Taylor

The Saddlers host the U’s in their final match at the Banks’s Stadium before Christmas Day.

Taylor is hoping to provide something to smile about after six games without victory on their own patch.

He said on Colchester: “It’ll be tough. Similarly to us, they started the season slowly.

“But, in the most respectful way, it’s irrelevant who we play.

“We have to focus on ourselves and make sure there’s no hangover from a disappointing point against Crawley.

“It’s another home game. It ends a run of seven days with three home games, and we want to make sure we finish it positively.

“It’ll be a difficult game, but it’s about our players being focused and doing their jobs.”

Walsall are set to be without skipper Joss Labadie due to a groin problem.

Liam Kinsella, though, should be able to come in after fully shaking off a knee issue.

Taylor says he is ready to start as he added: “Liam undertook all aspects of his rehab extremely well.