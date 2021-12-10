Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Walsall boss Matt Taylor wants to wrap up a win

By Joe EdwardsWalsall FCPublished:

Walsall boss Matt Taylor is out to give supporters an early Christmas present and deliver a much-needed home triumph against Colchester tomorrow.

Walsall manager Matt Taylor
Walsall manager Matt Taylor

The Saddlers host the U’s in their final match at the Banks’s Stadium before Christmas Day.

Taylor is hoping to provide something to smile about after six games without victory on their own patch.

He said on Colchester: “It’ll be tough. Similarly to us, they started the season slowly.

“But, in the most respectful way, it’s irrelevant who we play.

“We have to focus on ourselves and make sure there’s no hangover from a disappointing point against Crawley.

“It’s another home game. It ends a run of seven days with three home games, and we want to make sure we finish it positively.

“It’ll be a difficult game, but it’s about our players being focused and doing their jobs.”

Walsall are set to be without skipper Joss Labadie due to a groin problem.

Liam Kinsella, though, should be able to come in after fully shaking off a knee issue.

Taylor says he is ready to start as he added: “Liam undertook all aspects of his rehab extremely well.

“Watching him train, you wouldn’t know he’d had an injury, with the way he’s getting about the pitch. Liam’s ready.”

Walsall FC
Football
Sport
Joe Edwards

By Joe Edwards

Multi-Media Sports Journalist

Walsall FC correspondent for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News