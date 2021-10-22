Walsall v Barrow: No old pals act as Saddlers aiming to outshine Flash

Emmanuel Osadebe

The Bluebirds arrive in town mid-table in League Two but winless in their last four games in all competitions.

They also arrive armed with former Saddlers striker Gordon leading their line, after the 27-year-old left in the summer having rejected a new deal.

Gordon was a popular figure among the Walsall dressing room in his three seasons at the Banks’s Stadium but former team-mate Osadebe is refusing to let old allegiances get in the way.

“Josh is good guy, an honest guy, but on the day they’ll be no time for any friends,” Osadebe said.

“We just want to win and keep him quiet, which I think we will do, and get the job done.

“Maybe after we can have a laugh and a talk.

“We’re not worried about anyone, whatsoever, any individual player of any team.

“We need to get our heads right, start quick and put the game away as early as we can. That’s our mentality.

“The environment we’ve created here is to be ruthless in both boxes.

“I haven’t seen much of them (Barrow), I’m more focused on us to be fair.

“With respect, I don’t think there’s anything to worry about.

“I believe in the players around me and we’re too good of a team to worry about anyone. All we need to do is focus on us.”

Walsall come into tomorrow’s game in good form having won two of their least three League Two games, while being unbeaten in their last five in all competitions.

In Barrow, though, manager Matt Taylor is an admirer and appreciates the work of their boss Mark Cooper.

Taylor said: “They’re a team who have a very clear identity which comes from having a very experienced coach who has clear philosophy. That’s the biggest compliment I can pay them.

“They’re a very good footballing team and move the ball extremely well. They’ve got very talented players and have started the season very well.

“It’s a tough game. It will be another test for us, but I feel there are opportunities for us in this game to impose ourselves on the opposition.

“It comes down to hard hard. If we do that we’ll have an opportunity to get a positive result, if we don’t and we don’t match the intensity, then it will be tough for us.

“I’m very much looking forward to it and we have a great chance to finish this week with a good result in front of our fans.

“I know the players enjoy playing at home and what’s pleased me is the confidence that they’ve shown in the last two performances away from home. We’re looking forward to being back at home in front of our fans. The last time we played there we won.

“It will be a tough game, we know that, as every game at this level is. It’s one I know the players are ready for.”