Matt Taylor: Walsall must learn lessons

Matt Taylor

The Saddlers are back in action at the Banks’s Stadium tonight following the disappointing 3-1 defeat to Forest Green Rovers at the weekend.

Taylor is keen to make up for that display and send supporters home happy with a first win of the season in League Two.

“There are some big lessons learned hopefully for the players. I want to see their identity more,” he said.

“We want to see a reaction as we’ve got an opportunity to play for another three points.

“The players we’ve got are good enough, that’s my belief, that’s the staff’s belief – now I think it’s a case that the players just need to go and show it.

“You’re only judged on your last performance. We are judged on that, I’m judged on that – and quite rightly so.

“The players will be judged on that. Let’s hope after the game that the judgment of them is more positive.”

Walsall did at least get their first goal of the season at the weekend through Brendan Kiernan, but Taylor still wants more of a cutting edge.

“The players are giving everything, their energy I cannot question – it’s just their decision-making,” added Taylor.

“We had enough chances to score three or four goals (against Forest Green). We had more chances but they scored three and we scored one.

“I think that tells you where and how we need to improve.”

Off the pitch, meanwhile, Walsall hope to provide a better matchday experience for fans.

Many complained of long queues due to ticket scanner issues against Forest Green while there were also concerns over a lack of refreshments and poor cleanliness.

Outlining areas to improve upon in an apology to fans, Walsall said: “We will work in collaboration with Elavon (our payment provider) to iron out all issues associated with the cashless system deployed at the stadium, to iron out any bugs and ensure a stable platform from which to operate.

"We will ensure there is a back up system in place to allow supporters to purchase food and beverage should the system go down.

“We will continue to increase hospitality staff numbers to ensure improved customer service across the board.

“We will work in collaboration with TicketMaster to resolve all issues associated with the new turnstile access system.

“We can confirm from the Stevenage match onwards that the Savoy Lounge will be reinstated.