Jimmy Walker: Walsall need keeper experience

.Jack Rose

Now that Liam Roberts has been sold to Northampton Town, Rose remains the only shot-stopper in the squad.

Although the squad numbers have yet to be announced Rose has been pictured in training with the number one jersey and after his good end to the season many supporters see him as first choice for the upcoming campaign.

Former goalkeeper Walker agrees, but insists bringing in an experienced goalkeeper to challenge him will be more beneficial than having a younger player on-loan.

Walker said: "There's a good player coming through in Jack. For me, a bit of experience alongside Jack that can help in training would be perfect.

"That, alongside Maik Taylor, and maybe even another younger one coming through, you then have a really strong goalkeeping department.

"The money can be used to maybe get a replacement but also bolster the outfield squad.

"From the outside in, I would be leaning towards an experienced goalkeeper who has been around these leagues for a while and can come in and do a job.

"Jack would probably be the number one, to really bring him through. Walsall must see a lot in him.

"He needs a good run at it but also to be backed up by some experience that can come in.

"If you took a good loan, they'll want to come in and play. It's great if that's what you want, but you have to develop your own and Jack can now come into his own for the club.

"If you can get an experienced one to back him up if he does need to come out the firing line, that would be great.