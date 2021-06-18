Hayden White signs new Walsall deal

Hayden White

The 26-year-old joined the Saddlers last summer and played 30 times during his first season.

“I am really happy to be back,” said White.

“It’s time for me to right some wrongs so I am really pleased to be back.

“I have had long conversations with the gaffer and I think it’s a really exciting time with the way that the club is going now.

“You can see by the four signings that we have made the direction that we are going in and it’s looking really positive."

White put in some promising performances last season and is excited at working with a new-look squad.

“From the outside looking in, it’s definitely a club that you want to be at and like I said before, I am delighted to be back," said the defender.

“The manager said a lot to me when I spoke to him. I spoke to Conor (Wilkinson) before he signed for the club and my conversation with the gaffer was very similar to the one that he had.

“It was a very in-depth conversation about how he wants to play, how he wants me to play, how he thinks I can be better and I am now really looking forward to preseason."

New boss Matt Taylor is also looking forward to working with White and is delighted to secure his services.

“Hayden’s a player that we’re exceptionally happy that he’s re-signed with us,” he said.

“He’s somebody that knows the football club but is desperate to succeed.

"He’s desperately ambitious and feels that his best football is still ahead of him and that is matched in our opinion as well.