AFC Wimbledon 1 Walsall 2 - Report

In a breath-taking clash at the Kingsmeadow Stadium, the Saddlers opened the scoring in the 15th minute with a stunning Erhun Oztumer strike from 35-yards.

Jon Whitney’s side doubled their advantage on the half-hour when Ama Bakayoko brilliantly squeezed home Zeli Ismail’s cross.

The Dons reduced their arrears before half-time when Lyle Taylor latched onto a Cody McDonald cross.

And while the home side then went on to enjoy heavy pressure as they went in search of an equaliser, the Saddlers defended outstandingly well to go on and claim all three points.

ANALYSIS

In naming his starting line-up, boss Whitney opted to keep faith with the team that impressed in the victory against Fleetwood on Tuesday.

Sticking with a 4-5-1 formation, Tyler Roberts operated as the lone frontman with Zeli Ismail and Amadou Bakayoko on the wings.

Wimbledon, under the guidance of Neal Ardley, lined up in a traditional 4-4-2 system that saw Taylor partner Cody McDonald in attack.

The match also saw Saddlers skipper Adam Chambers wear a rainbow patterned armband as clubs throughout the Football League showed support to LGBT fans, players and staff.

In what was a cagey start to the match, neither side registered a shot of note in the opening 15 minutes.

But that changed in spectacular fashion when Walsall then broke the deadlock with Oztumer adding to his catalogue of outstanding goals.

After goalkeeper George Long had made a poor defensive clearance, Oztumer pounced on the ball around 35-yards from goal.

Walsall’s Wizard of Oz then took a touch to steady himself before thundering a strike into the top right and beyond the outstretched arms of the despairing Long.

Wimbledon hit-back with Ardley’s men believing they had won a penalty in the 22nd minute when Luke Leahy fouled Taylor.

But referee John Busby deemed the incident took place inches outside the box with the free-kick then wasted.

Walsall though were looking dangerous whenever they ventured forward and they doubled their advantage on the half hour.

Ismail produced a wonderful bit of skill to control the ball and then dash to the byline.

And he then sent in a low cross which Bakayoko did brilliantly to get to ahead of a defender before then squeezing the ball home from close range.

The Dons responded by reducing their deficit in the 37th minute. McDonald did well to escape the attentions of Kory Roberts in the box and he then squared to Taylor who had a tap in.

And the home side then created two decent opportunities to go in at the break all square.

First, Deji Oshilaja sent in a cross which was met by McDonald. But the striker’s effort was claimed by a diving Liam Roberts.

Then just before the interval, Andy Barcham tricked his way past Liam Kinsella before pulling the ball back to Harry Forrester.

The winger then tried to loft the ball towards goal but his effort lacked both power and direction and Leahy was able to hack clear.

It was the Dons who continued on the front foot after the interval with Ardley’s men enjoying a heavy spell of pressure in and around the Saddlers box.

They almost pulled level when Barcham’s dangerous cross was flicked into the path of McDonald.

But the striker seemed surprised the ball had made its way through to him and failed to control just yards from goal.

Then after a succession of corners, Jon Meades powered a drive towards goal that Leahy blocked by bravely flinging himself in front of the ball.

It seemed as though it was only a matter of time until the hosts pulled level.

But Walsall almost extended their lead on the hour when an unmarked Bakayoko came a whisker away from connecting with another dangerous Ismail cross.

Wimbledon hit-back with Taylor brushing off a challenge from Kinsella before unleashing a wonderful strike from 20-yards which clipped the top of the crossbar.

Suddenly the game was end-to-end with Walsall having another glorious chance to extend their lead when a swift counter saw them break two-on-two.

Ismail did well to carry the ball virtually the length of the pitch under pressure from a defender.

But his final pass proved just too strong for Oztumer with Long managing to race off his line and get to the ball first to stop the 26-year-old from claiming his second of the game.

Then just 60 seconds later, Kieron Morris darted into the box before seeing a fierce drive beaten away by the keeper.

Despite the drama that had gone before, Walsall then went on to close out the game in impressive fashion with Kinsella, Leahy, Jon Guthrie and Kory Roberts all defending outstandingly at the back.

KEY MOMENTS

10 A swift Walsall counter sees Tyler Roberts square to Kieron Morris. He then finds Erhun oztumer in the box but his low cross is blocked for a corner.

15 GOAL WALSALL. Keeper George Long scuffs a clearance with Erhun Oztumer pouncing in the ball 35-yards from goal. The Walsall man then takes a touch before arrowing a strike into the top right corner.

20 Harry Forrester fires well over from the edge of the box.

25 Cody McDonald heads straight at Liam Roberts from 12-yards.

31 GOAL WALSALL. Ismail produces a brilliant bit of skill before sending in a low cross which Ama Bakayoko squeezes home from close range.

37 Goal Wimbldeon McDonald gets away from Kory Roberts and pulls it back for Taylor to sweep home.

41 The ball falls for McDonald in the box but Jon Guthrie does well to stop the striker getting a shot away.

44 McDonald's towering, downward header from a left-wing cross is held by Liam Roberts.

45 Andy Barcham goes past Liam Kinsella before cutting the ball back to Forrester. But his looped strike lacks conviction.

50 McDonald, just yards from goal, fails to connect with a dangerous ball into the box.

53 Jon Meades' goalbound shot is bravely blocked by Leahy.

56 Taylor drifts inside and drills a right-footed effort just wide.

60 An unmarked Bakayoko is a whisker away from connecting with Ismail’s cross.

65 Taylor's menacing right-wing cross is skied by Barry Fuller, who was leaning back at the far post.

66 Taylor hits a fierce drive from 20-yards that clips the top of the crossbar.

71 Walsall break two-on-two but Ismail’s final ball is too strong for Oztumer.

72 Kieron Morris darts into the box and sees a fierce drive beaten away by Long.

TEAMS

Walsall (4-5-1): L.Roberts, Leahy, Guthrie, K. Roberts, Kinsella, Bakayoko (Flanagan 60), Chambers, Morris, Oztumer, Ismail (Devlin 83), T. Roberts (Agyei 76).

Subs not used: Gillespie, Jackson, Donnellan, Kouyhar.

Wimbledon (4-4-2): Long, Fuller, Meades, Oshilaja, Charles (Soares 75), Forrester (Francomb 74), Trotter, Hartigan, McDonald, Taylor, Barcham (Kaja 86).

Subs not used: McDonnell, Nightingale, Robinson, Abdou.

LEAGUE ONE: 13th