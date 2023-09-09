Needham Market 1 Stourbridge 0 - Report

The visitor's best chances came in a bright 20 minute opening spell.
Aaron Forde should have put them ahead on 13 mins from close range after Niall Flint supplied him but shot wide.
Luke Benbow saw a free kick well saved by Marcus Garnham then took too much time to shoot when through on goal. He saw another half volley saved before Seth Chambers hit the inside of the post with a header for Needham Market just on half time.
The home side shaded the second half and won it in 73 minutes when Jack Wilson was adjudged to have pushed Tevin Allen in the box and Dan Morphew stepped up. His first effort was ruled out but he cooly dispatched the second as well.