Long Eaton United 1 Stourbridge 3 - Report

Stourbridge WIN

A lively start saw both sides go close with headers from corners, Stourbridge defender Jessy Bavanganga heading off the line.

But Long Eaton took the lead on 33 minutes when a great passing move between Zayn Hakeem and Joseph Nyahwema waw finished off by Keiran Walker.

Luke Benbow equalised from the spot after Niall Flint was pushed in the box five minutes before the break.

Flint put Stourbridge in front on 67 minutes when he got the ball 20 yards out, turned and neatly put the ball inside rather left hand post.