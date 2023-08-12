Kettering Town 2 Stourbridge 4 - Report

Benbow’s bicycle kick dragged the Glassboys back into contention six minutes after the Poppies had seized control at Latimer Park. Second-half goals from Alex Prosser, substitute Dexter Walters and another for Benbow saw through an impressive win.

Kettering’s opener arrived in the 21st minute when, despite a fine save from keeper Charlie Price, Sam Bennett was on hand to notch on the rebound.

Tyrone Lewthwaite doubled the Stourbridge deficit six minutes later, reading a cross into the back post to net a simple second.

Benbow’s spectacular effort quickly got the visitors back into it but Rhys Sharpe could have got another for the Poppies five minutes before half-time, dragging wide when well placed.

Prosser levelled by volleying home after Brendon Daniels had played a corner back into the box shortly after the interval and a frenetic period followed.

Walters made a swift impact to settle things down, dancing through the crowd and finishing with aplomb to completely turn the tide and Benbow made sure by adding the fourth when left completely unmarked at the death.