Stourbridge snap up young Walsall striker on loan

Marvellous Onabirekhanlen

The 18-year-old will add to the forward line at the Southern League Premier Central side, who made a good start to their season with Saturday’s 4-2 win over Coalville Town.

Onabirekhanlen featured for Walsall in pre-season but boss Mat Sadler has agreed to let him leave for more game time as he continues his development.

The versatile forward enjoyed two loans spells at Worcester City last season and signed his first professional deal with Walsall in June.

He signed for the Saddlers at under-15 level in 2020 and has risen through the academy to earn his first senior contract and a taste of first team football.

Meanwhile, Stafford Rangers have signed midfielder Jay Ford.

The former Rangers junior player spent last season at Brereton Social FC, where he has impressed.