Stourbridge 1 Peterborough Sports 1 - Report

By Russell Youll

Stubborn Stourbridge snapped up a pleasing point against second place Peterborough Sports who secured home advantage in the forthcoming promotional play-offs as a result of this drawn contest.

Stourbridge draw
Stourbridge had shocked Sports by taking a ninth minute lead when Gibraltan striker Reece Styche sent full back Lee Vaughan clean through a wide open defence and the former Tranmere Rovers player made no mistake by slotting home.

Sports soon recovered and started getting on the front foot before levelling matters after 26 minutes when the speedy Kyjuon Marsh Brown beat the Stourbridge offside trap to slam home past advancing Glassboys goalkeeper Charlie Price.

Further chances proved at a premium as Sports continually forced the pace but Price proved in superb form and kept them at bay.

Price pulled off a splendid save on 70 minutes to stop Dion Semble-Ferris when clean through on goal.

Impressive Price did even better on 83 minutes with an instinctive save to keep out a close range header from Sports central defender Richard Jones, scooping the ball away with his feet at the foot of the post.

Stourbridge almost snatched a dramatic stoppage time winner from a well-worked Darryl Knights free-kick which was headed back across goal by Joe Hull but his central defensive partner Lathaniel Rowe-Turner directed his header well wide.

Stourbridge joint manager Stuart Pierpoint insisted: “ We needed a reaction after the midweek defeat at bottom side Lowestoft when we let ourselves down.

Sports are a direct unit who don’t give you many chances so it was important that we kept our shape.

“I thought we matched them physically and on another day we could have easily snatched something more.

“We know that we can be better when we apply ourselves and we can be a match for anyone in this division”.

