FA Trophy: Stourbridge eyeing Guiseley AFC scalp

Stourbridge joint managers Leon Broadhurst and Stuart Pierpoint Leon Broadhurst & Stuart Pierpoint

This is the furthest the Glassboys have been in the Trophy since reaching the quarter-finals in 1970/71.

They host Guiseley on Saturday (1.30pm), looking to take down another National League North outfit – having overcome AFC Telford United in the previous round.

But joint manager Stuart Pierpoint is taking nothing for granted against a Guiseley side sitting third bottom of the division above.

“They will be favourites for the game because they are a league above and their league position doesn’t tell the full story,” he said. “We’ve got a tough game ahead, but it is one we are hoping to win.

“We are at home, which is good, and we are on a good run of form, so we are going into the game confident we have the tools which can affect them.

“We will respect them, but we certainly don’t fear them – we know on our day we can be a game for most teams.”

When Pierpoint and Leon Broadhurst took over at the War Memorial Ground in October, the Glassboys were in deep trouble in the Southern Central Premier relegation zone. Less than three months later, they are in the top 10 – with a 2-0 defeat to runaway leaders Banbury United last time out ending a run of four consecutive victories in all competitions.

“It’s a game we shouldn’t have lost,” reflected Pierpoint on the Banbury loss. “We had more chances to win that game than any other and we were really unfortunate, so we will take confidence from that.”

Another Trophy triumph for the Glassboys this season would put them just three wins from Wembley and on a possible fifth-round collision course with some of the National League big-hitters still in the draw – including Wrexham, Notts County, Stockport County and Southend United.

Saturday's match will kick off at 1.30pm, enabling it to finish in daylight hours, with Stourbridge waiting on repair works to be undertaken on their floodlights.

FA Cup heroes Kidderminster Harriers will look to build on their midweek win over Farsley Celtic in National League North when they travel to Darlington (3pm).

Fourth-placed Rushall Olympic are on the road at Nuneaton Borough in the Southern Central Premier, while Stafford Rangers host Hyde United in the Northern Premier.