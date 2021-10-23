Stourbridge 3 Lowestoft Town 0 - Report

Back at the club as joint managers Stuart Pierpoint and Leon Broadhurst..

The popular pair have been brought in following the departure of previous boss Mark Yates and already their presence is making an impact.

Against Lowestoft, Stourbridge grew in confidence as the game progressed and better finishing would have brought a much more emphatic victory.

Daniel Gyasi shoots..

Broadhurst insisted: "It saddened us to see the situation that Stourbridge were in, so when we were offered the job, it was an opportunity we couldn't turn down.

"We want success for Stourbridge and we want to be part of it. All we can do is build on the player's confidence and get them playing with enthusiasm, heart and passion!

The pair didn't have to wait long as Stourbridge took the lead on 15 minutes when James McQuilkin threaded a superb pass through for Darryl Knights to net.

Darryl Knights celebrates his goal..

Stourbridge should have added a second when Knights put Daniel Gyasi in the clear with only goalkeeper Warren Burwood to beat, but Gyasi fired into the side netting.

The second half saw Stourbridge apply sustained pressure forcing Burwood to pull off a string of fine saves.

Lowestoft almost levelled in audacious style when defender Dylan Ruffles saw Glassboys goalkeeper Charlie Price off his line and tried to lob him from the half way line, but Price just got back in time to produce a fine save.

Reece Styche chases the ball.

Lowestoft finally cracked in the 74th minute when Grimsby Town loanee Montel Gibson beat Burwood with a stunning shot on the turn.