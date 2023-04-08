Notification Settings

Rushall 0 Basford 1 - Report

By Nathan JudahRushall OlympicPublished:

Ben Starkie’s early goal resulted in Basford taking all three points as The Pics fell to a 1-0 loss at home.

A rapid counter attack started with Ben Starkie driving forward, playing a quick one-two with Anthony Dwyer and slotting the ball past Jake Weaver.

It came completely against the run of play as Rushall had the majority of the strong chances in the first half despite not being at their best.

Alex Cameron almost instantly levelled the scores after Kieran Cook’s free kick was parried by the ‘keeper to the feet of Cameron who was only denied by a superb block.

After the break, Rushall began to string quality together that they have shown all season.

Substitute Leon Clarke was agonisingly denied by a fingertip save from Kieran Preston.

The visitors still had chances and had to be denied by a last-ditch Sam Whittall.

Rushall pushed and pushed to find an equaliser but couldn’t put the formula together to find that all important goal.

