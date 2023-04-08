Rushall 0 Basford 1 - Report

Rushall loss

A rapid counter attack started with Ben Starkie driving forward, playing a quick one-two with Anthony Dwyer and slotting the ball past Jake Weaver.

It came completely against the run of play as Rushall had the majority of the strong chances in the first half despite not being at their best.

Alex Cameron almost instantly levelled the scores after Kieran Cook’s free kick was parried by the ‘keeper to the feet of Cameron who was only denied by a superb block.

After the break, Rushall began to string quality together that they have shown all season.

Substitute Leon Clarke was agonisingly denied by a fingertip save from Kieran Preston.

The visitors still had chances and had to be denied by a last-ditch Sam Whittall.