FA Cup: Hednesford Town 1-3 Long Eaton United

In the opening 10 minutes Hednesford's promising start was ended by Long Eaton's Jack Rogers when he found the net assisted by Reco Fyfe in the 8th minute. The Pitmen's woes continued as Micah Jebbison finished a cross from wide on the left to double the visitors advantage, again with Fyfe providing the assist. Sam Wilson saved Leroy Lita's header from Cameron Ebbutt's cross as the Pitmen fought to get back into the game. Lita was wrestled to the ground in the Long Eaton box however the referee Joel Buckle failed to award a penalty. Wilson made a double save from Lita and then Lewis Hayden and just as the Pitmen looked like they might be able to get a goal back before the break Rogers scored for the visitors to give the Pitmen an up-hill task in the second half.