Hednesford 2 Bromsgrove 2 - Report

The plans from Bishop's Castle Town FC have been approved

Bromsgrove kicked off the game at a foggy Keys Park. The first half was fairly even in terms of possession, with neither sides carving out any clear chances. As the half progressed Andre Landell for Hednesford and Joe Willis for Bromsgrove were booked for late challenges.

A flurry of corners at the end of the half from the Pitmen failed to produce the opening goal, although Aaron Clayton was forced into a point blank save from Riley O'Sullivan.

A contrasting second half saw Hednesford take the lead in he 50th minute with skipper Lewis Ison putting a penalty away following a handball. The Pitmen failed to capitalise on the lead, Wes Atkinson gave away a freekick, which was floated into the area by Josh Quay or allowing Demetri Brown to bundle home the equaliser in the 62nd minute.

Bromsgrove took the lead five minutes later when Will Shorrock finished from close range. With the clock running down, substitute Reece Flanagan's run into the box was ended with a trip, Flanagan got up to equalise from the penalty spot in the 89th minute.

Hednesford Town; Basey, Atkinson, Armitage, Riley (Flanagan 77), Endall, Parker, Cater, Ison, O'Sullivan, Landell (Tilt 67), Master (Brown 72). Subs; Fini, Clarkson

Bromsgrove Sporting; Clayton, Dugmore, Quaynor, Hayward, T Taylor, Newell, Molyneux, Willis, Brown, Goddard, Shorrock (Ebbutt 90+1). Subs; O Taylor, Fisher, Wise