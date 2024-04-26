Russ Penn’s hoping to maintain the Halesowen momentum

Penn has led the Yeltz to eighth in the standings since taking the reins on March 1. His side have won six of their last eight league games and could claim their fourth victory in a row against relegated Berkhamsted.

Keeping four clean sheets in their last eight, Penn is delighted with how he’s started at the club.

He said: “We’ve had some good results, and we’re looking to finish the season on a high.

“I think we’re taking 250 to 30 fans on Saturday which is crazy for the level, and I want to give them something to celebrate.

“I’m very satisfied with our form, it’s always difficult when you come into a squad of players that aren’t technically yours. We could never go up or down, but it’s been a good nine-game base to find out a bit more about the club on and off the field. All of the lads have showcased themselves and that they want to be a part of it. Why wouldn’t you want to be at our place? But, on the other side I feel we’ve got to be better to compete next year and if we want to push for that top five.

“I think with another month we could’ve caught a couple. There are difficult decisions to make in the next few months but ones that will only benefit the club I believe.”

Elsewhere, Stourbridge go to Hitchin Town as Darryl Knights takes charge of his final game in his temporary term as manager. The Glassboys have lost once in their last six league games and will appoint a permanent successor to Leon Broadhurst following the close of the season.

In the Northern Premier, relegated Stafford Rangers end their campaign visiting Morpeth Town, while in Northern One West Chasetown go to Newcastle Town and relegated Hednesford Town host Bootle.

In Northern One Midlands, manager Grant Joshua will bid farewell to Lye Town after announcing he will leave the club. The Flyers entertain Cambridge City, sitting seventh in the standings.

Walsall Wood will hope to secure a top-half finish when they welcome AFC Rushden & Diamonds, while Sporting Khalsa travel to Shepshed Dynamo having lost their last three matches.