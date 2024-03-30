Leamington 1 Halesowen Town 0 - Report

Evans scored the winner from close range in the second half to keep Leamington firmly in the picture as far as extending their season is concerned.

Halesowen started positively and probably had the best chances of a goalless first half.

On seven minutes Evans made a mistake and let Miracle Okafor in who took the ball too far wide and the defence cleared.

Evans had Leamington's first chance on 25 minutes from a free kick but he fired wide.

On 34 minutes Okafor turned provider for Halesowen when he won the ball half way up the field and sent it out to Jak Hickman who fed Kieren Donnelly but the striker couldn't get his shot in.

Okafor was again in the thick of things on 58 minutes when he got to the byline, and sent the ball to Reece Mitchell who crossed for Caine Elliott to head over.

The first goal came on 62 minutes when Dan Platt in goal could only punch away a corner and Evans was on hand to turn it in.

Platt made a double save three minutes from time to keep Halesowen in it and Hickman and substitute Ryan Boothe went close late on but they couldn't force a point.

Halesowen are at home to Alvechurch on Monday with a 3pm kick off.