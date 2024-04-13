Hitchin Town 0 Halesowen Town 1 - Report

Boss Russ Penn shuffled his team around, Richard Gregory not playing and Will Harris making his debut.

With Halesowen out of the play off picture and a poor first half saw them have most of the chances.

Donnelly broke clear on 12 minutes but was tackled before he could shoot.

On 28 minutes McKauley Manning shot just over the bar as did Donnelly four minutes before the break.

The second half saw a similar pattern, with Halesowen making most of the running but chances few and far between.

The goal came on 67 minutes when Kai Lissimore put in a pinpoint cross on a plate for Donnelly who touched it home.