Halesowen Town 2 Coalville Town 1 - Report

Penn shared his thoughts on his first home game. “It’s been a long four and a half week wait. The lads were excellent today against a top team. We knew we had to be solid and organised and take our chances when we got them. The forward two showed energy and endeavour. We dug in well and got the rewards we deserved.”

Home goalkeeper Dan Platt rushed out to save at Terell Pennant’s feet after seven minutes, but otherwise the Yeltz kept the Ravens quiet in a solid first half performance. For Halesowen, Todd Parker’s 10th minute low shot from the edge of the area fell just past the post and Miracle Okafor struck just past the post after 24 minutes.

Jak Hickman was just denied by Coalville goalkeeper Paul White but still earned a 35th minute corner before Hickman’s 36th minute cross was also cut out. Okafor then met Hickman’s 42nd minute cross with a header but White saved. At the other end, Pennant robbed Luke Redfern but Platt reacted quickly to collect low down.

The Yeltz took the lead in first half injury time when Ash Carter was dispossessed and a through ball found DONNELLY in space to sidestep goalkeeper White before smashing into the net.

Halesowen started the second half with high intensity but had to wait until the 68th minute for another real chance when Donnelly fired just over the bar after Tom Taylor headed on from Hickman’s free-kick.

But DONNELLY soon doubled the lead in the 71st minute when he advanced to beat White from 20 yards after hard-working Halesowen won the ball in midfield.

Coalville pushed forward in the latter stages but were kept out by a battling home defence following a 73rd minute corner. Platt then collected a 79th minute chip from Tom McGlinchey but the Ravens finally hit a consolation goal in the second minute of injury time when Pennant’s shot deflected up following a corner and Eliot PUTMAN headed the rebound home from close range.

Halesowen Town: Dan Platt (c); Luke Redfern, Reece Mitchell, Todd Parker, Ryan Wynter, Thomas Taylor, Jak Hickman, Kai Lissimore (Isaac Adegoke 85), Miracle Okafor, Caine Elliott, Kieren Donnelly. Subs Not Used: Jack Holmes, Richard Gregory, McKauley Manning, Ryan Boothe.

Coalville Town: Paul White; Alexander Dean, Eliot Putman, Roddy McGlinchey, Ashley Carter, Joe Doyle-Charles (c), Ashley Chambers (Timothy Berridge 67), Thomas McGlinchey (Kieran Cook 81), Terell Pennant, Wesley York (Layton Ndukwu 59), Scott McManus. Subs Not Used: Benjamin Hart, Herve Pepe-Ngmona.

Referee: David Hinton Attendance: 1,144

Booked: Doyle-Charles (68), Donnelly (86), McManus (86), Platt (90), Dean (90)