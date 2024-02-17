AFC Sudbury 2 Halesowen 2 - Report

Halesowen had taken the lead through Miracle Okafor when he was set up by Rhys Hilton on 61 minutes and it reflected the balance of play up till then.

Okafor had already gone close a number of times, Kieran Donnelly and Tom Taylor seeing efforts saved by the home.goalkeeper in the first half.

But after Okafor had owned the scoring, Josh Allen came on as substitute and made an almost immediate impact,tapping in after Malachi Napa had set him up..

Six minutes later it was 2-1 and Dan Platt had to make a good save from Allen before the end to deny him his hat-trick before Elliot's intervention