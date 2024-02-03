Stratford Town 1 Halesowen Town 0

The Yeltz probably deserved a point on chances but it was Storer's shot on 47 minutes after he had slipped past two players which settled the outcome.

Halesowen applied the pressure earlier on ,Caine Elliot shooting just over after a flick on at the far post from a long throw.

Ryan Wynter headed just over within the first 15 minutes and Rhys Hilton saw a shot saved.

Hilton saw another shot deflected away and after the opener Kieren Donnelly hit the post and Miracle Okafor had a shot cleared off the line.