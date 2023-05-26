Former Kidderminster boss Gary Whild appointed Halesowen assistant manager

Manager Gary Whild during his time at Kidderminster

The Yetlz who claimed promotion to the Southern Central Premier via the play-offs have announced Whild who’s previously helped manage and been an assistant at Kidderminster Harriers, Solihull Moors, Macclesfield, Barnet, and Redditch.

Also with a spell as head of recruitment at Grimsby Town, Whild boasts plenty of experience and is pleased to join Smith at Halesowen next season at step three of non-league football.

Whild said: “I’m delighted to come to Halesowen Town.

“Looking from afar, the progression of the club both on and off the pitch over the last four years has been amazing.

“Having spoken with Paul Keith I can see and feel their enthusiasm for the club and the future, it’s infectious.

“Having been in the game at good levels for a number of years, I look forward to putting my experience to very good use.

“I’m really excited to be here.”

Likewise manager Smith is excited at the prospect of working with Whild saying: “Gary has a wealth of experience and success at this level and beyond.

“His CV is very impressive. Experience and knowledge wise he will bring so much to the table.

“I’m looking forward to working with him.”

Smith hasn’t just added to his backroom staff, with plenty of players through the doors early ahead of next season

Miracle Okafor has made the switch to the Yeltz from Sporting Khalsa as Halesowen confirmed Josh Hawker, Reece Mitchell and Ryan Wynter too for next season.

Meanwhile, play-off final hero Jamie Insall, who scored the winning goal against Spalding United, has departed The Grove.

Walsall Wood have retained top-goalscorer and supporters’ player of the season Jai Verma despite interest from clubs higher up in the footballing pyramid, as well as Matt Hughes and Phil Mckerdy.

Goalkeeper Callum Smith has left Oak Park, however he has been replaced with former Redditch United and Solihull Moors keeper Kieran Boucher.