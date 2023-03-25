Dereham Town 0 Halesowen Town 3 - Report

The Yeltz clinched a comfortable victory with two late first half strikes and Kieren Donnelly’s goal seven minutes after the interval.

Smith, who replaced joint managers Craig Nicholls and Martin Sockett in midweek, saw Simeon Cobourne smash in the opener in the 42nd minute following a goalmouth scramble.

Richard Gregory doubled the lead three minutes into first half stoppage time from the penalty spot.

Donnelly wrapped up an impressive afternoon for the Yetlz when he capitalised on some sloppy defending to fire past Ross Bilham.

Halesowen started the match in lively fashion with Cobourne, Gregory and Nathan Hayward all testing Balham.