Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Dereham Town 0 Halesowen Town 3 - Report

By Nathan JudahHalesowen Town FCPublished:

Paul Smith’s reappointment as Halesowen boss paid instant dividends as he guided his side to a first win in three games.

Dereham Town 0 Halesowen Town 3 - Report

The Yeltz clinched a comfortable victory with two late first half strikes and Kieren Donnelly’s goal seven minutes after the interval.

Smith, who replaced joint managers Craig Nicholls and Martin Sockett in midweek, saw Simeon Cobourne smash in the opener in the 42nd minute following a goalmouth scramble.

Richard Gregory doubled the lead three minutes into first half stoppage time from the penalty spot.

Donnelly wrapped up an impressive afternoon for the Yetlz when he capitalised on some sloppy defending to fire past Ross Bilham.

Halesowen started the match in lively fashion with Cobourne, Gregory and Nathan Hayward all testing Balham.

The win leaves Smith’s second some nine points behind leaders Stamford with a clash against play-off chasing Coleshill next up for the Yeltz.

Halesowen Town FC
Non league
Nathan Judah

By Nathan Judah

Digital Sports Editor

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News