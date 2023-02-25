Halesowen 4 Daventry 0 - Report

The Yeltz bounced back from last week’s defeat at Corby and joint-manager Martin Sockett noted “there were good phases in the game, it’s a clean sheet and we could’ve scored more. Daventry’s problems this week have been well documented but they fought well and their goalkeeper made four top-drawer saves.” The midweek resignation of manager Arron Parkinson plus the departure of several players meant reserve team manager Andy Emery took charge of depleted Daventry.

The league leaders went straight onto the offensive and made a perfect start when Kieren Donnelly played the ball through for Insall to tuck the ball past goalkeeper Iustin Cerga in the 4th minute. In-form Daventry goalkeeper Cerga rushed out smartly to thwart Greg Mills after seven minutes and Mills flashed another effort wide two minutes later before Cerga collected a 14th minute low shot from Robbie Bunn.

Insall soon struck his second goal when he latched onto a long ball from defence and he beat off Peter Bawa’s challenge to work free and slot home after 16 minutes.

For relegation-haunted Daventry, George Ball sent over a good 26th minute cross but the ball was easily grabbed by home goalkeeper Dan Platt and Ball fired another effort over the bar five minutes later. As the Yeltz went in search of further goals to increase their goal-difference, another low shot from Bunn was saved by Cerga and a 35th minute block by Cerga prevented Insall claiming his hat-trick. Mills struck a 39th minute free-kick straight at Daventry goalkeeper Cerga and then crossed for Insall to be denied again in front of goal a minute later by Cerga’s brilliant save with Donnelly only stopped by a combination of the post and a fine double save from Cerga from the rebound.

Previously third-choice goalkeeper Cerga continued to be in fine form in the Daventry goal during the second period. He made a stunning 48th minute save to hold onto Bunn’s low shot and then made yet again splendid double save to keep out Donnelly and Insall in front of goal after Mills made a good 51st minute run and cross from the left. With further Yeltz goals proving somewhat elusive to secure, Nat Kelly headed over the Daventry bar in the 55th minute and Donnelly’s header was cleared off the line by Callum Calver a minute later.

But home substitute Richard Gregory soon reflected the balance of play by hitting two goals within seven minutes of being sent into the action. Bunn’s 63rd minute cross was volleyed home into the corner of the net from close range at the back post by Gregory for his 40th goal in a Yeltz shirt. Fellow substitute Simeon Cobourne then crossed along goal from the right for Gregory to convert an open goal and make it 4-0 just five minutes later.

The remainder of the game continued to be played mostly in the Daventry half and Mills fired over the bar after 71 minutes. An 85th minute cross from Mills was cut out by Cerga with Gregory ready to pounce for his hat-trick and Cerga made yet another fabulous 89th minute double save to keep out Gregory and Bunn. Bunn then also fired just past the post in added time.

Halesowen Town: Dan Platt; Josh Ezewele, Josh Quaynor, Jac Redhead, Chris Cox, Nat Kelly (Kieran Morris 72), Kieran Donnelly (Simeon Cobourne 61), Nathan Hayward, Jamie Insall (Richard Gregory 61), Robbie Bunn, Greg Mills. Subs Not Used: Ash Sammons, Rob Evans

Daventry Town: Iustin Cerga; Jordan Orosz, Callum Calver, Peter Bawa, Mikun Adeniji, Bayley Leslie, Ollie Emery, Jonathan Joseph, James Lovell (Ben Morgan 80), George Ball, Dylan McGinley (Tanae Simon 62). Subs Not Used: Sam Davies, Robbie Meadows, Igor Rosiewicz

Referee: Callum Parke Attendance: 1,016