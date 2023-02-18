Corby Town 4 Halesowen Town 2 - Report

It was a nightmare start for the league leaders as Corby raced into a three goal lead within the opening 19 minutes. Jordan O’BRIEN bundled the ball home in a crowded penalty area from a 6th minute corner to put Corby ahead and Daniel GORDON soon doubled the lead by heading a 12th minute free-kick past visiting goalkeeper Dan Platt. O’BRIEN then struck his second goal with a superb finish at the end of a Corby break to make it a remarkable 3-0 to the Steelmen after just 19 minutes.

Richard Gregory had a couple of half chances for the beleaguered league leaders midway through the first period before the Yeltz pulled a goal back two minutes before the interval when McKauley MANNING drew goalkeeper Tomasz Bukowski to convert. Halesowen were then given real hope in the first minute of the second half with the arrears reduced to 3-2 after Jamie INSALL appeared to tap home from a melee of players, although official records recorded a Corby own-goal.

But O’BRIEN stepped up to complete his hat-trick from a 66th minute penalty to restore Corby’s two-goal advantage after being pulled down by Josh Ezewele. A late header from substitute Kieren Donnelly came to nothing for rattled Halesowen, who remain on top of the table on goal difference despite victories for their main rivals.

Corby Town: Tomasz Bukowski; Kalern Thomas (Callum Milne 80), Daniel Gordon, Harry Thomas, Kern Miller, Michael Jacklin, Cain Noble, Tristan Thompson-Matthews (Daniel Collins 84), Tsaguim Florian, Jordan O’Brien (Connor Furey 88), Matthew Slinn. Subs Not Used: Hilton Arthur, Scott Floyd.

Halesowen Town: Dan Platt; Josh Ezewele, Josh Quaynor, Ash Sammons (Greg Mills 46), Chris Cox (Matt Funge 70), Nat Kelly, Nathan Hayward, Robbie Bunn, Jamie Insall, Richard Gregory, McKauley Manning (Kieren Donnelly 46). Subs Not Used: Tom Turton, Jac Redhead.

Referee: Richard Eley Attendance: 784